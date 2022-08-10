Brown-Forman announces over £30m GlenDronach distillery expansion plans

Brown-Forman has announced an over £30m investment in The GlenDronach Distillery to increase production facilities at its homeplace in the Valley of Forgue in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

This is the second phase of investment by Brown-Forman in the historic distillery after renovations of The GlenDronach Visitors’ Centre in 2020, which created an enhanced visitor experience with a new tasting room, whisky bar, lounge, and retail space.

Laura Tolmie, distillery manager, said: ”As a small, traditional Scottish distillery, we’re very proud to be custodians of such a revered Single Malt at The GlenDronach. I’m delighted that this significant investment in the long-term future of the distillery is secured, preserving our rich heritage whilst ensuring we can meet the increasing demand for The GlenDronach at home and around the world.”

As part of the development programme, attention will be paid to preserve the historic site and craft of whisky-making on the grounds of the former Boynsmill Estate, including the restoration of the former maltings building as a working production area, and all existing buildings and the courtyard will remain.

The three year phased project will prepare the distillery to more than double capacity and will improve operational energy efficiencies.