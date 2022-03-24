Vinitaly returns for 2022

Thousands of leading wine and spirits buyers will descend upon Verona from April 10-13 to taste new vintages and innovations from prestigious producers.

The much-loved Vinitaly show is returning to its usual format in 2022 after the pandemic caused myriad disruptions during the previous two years. It has sold out, so there will be more than 4,000 exhibitors pouring their nest wines.

Organisers are expecting delegations from Canada, the US, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, the UK, the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, Poland, Singapore and Malaysia among other countries. They hope to attract 130,000 visitors from over 140 countries, including more than 30,000 top international buyers.

Some other trade shows have been cancelled or postponed, but Vinitaly’s organisers have pressed ahead. “We think it’s an important statement to the global wine market that we hold rm on the Vinitaly dates,” says Giovanni Mantovani, chief executive at Veronaere. “In the face of the pandemic, our wine companies have persevered, and collectively made 2021 a historically successful year for Italian wine exports. We want to support and celebrate these great companies in their efforts.”

Exhibitors are excited by the opportunity to meet buyers again after a difficult couple of years.

Elena Branda, export marketing director at Perlino, which produces popular sparkling wines and vermouths, says: “Vinitaly is like a recovery, a return to normality. We have always rolled up our sleeves, as have all the other companies, and an international fair of this calibre, after two years of absence, is a real re-starting point.

“An important moment, and a delicate one due to the difficult situation outside the pandemic, but a fundamental moment to get together with customers, with whom for a long time we communicated only through video meetings. A moment of conviviality, of exchange of opinions, a moment dedicated to business but also to the pure meeting between partners.

“In this edition there will be many innovations, and we are happy to have the opportunity to present them in Verona.

“The new stand – in Hall 10, position I4 – will be shared with the company Mixer, which recently joined the group, a pioneer in the development of shelfstable fruit purees and cocktail mixes, packaged in a patented reusable ‘store pour’. Visitors will therefore be able to learn about its entire assortment and taste the most famous cocktails prepared by its mixologists.

“In addition, there will be many new releases, such as the Casa Martelletti sparkling wine line in its total relook, or new products from the Piedmont tradition, such as the Vermouth di Torino Corsieri del Palio. And obviously, the whole Perlino range, which will bring with its bubbles a nice sparkling atmosphere.”

There will be several thematic areas of the show. For example, there is a dedicated section for organic wine, while the international wine hall features the wines and spirits of a diverse mix of countries, including France, Austria, Argentina, Slovenia, Croatia, Chile, Peru, Lebanon, Spain and Moldova.

There will be another area dedicated to mixology, and one section devoted to wine accessories. Enolitech 2022 is a space for the mechanics and technology applied to viticulture and olive growing, increasingly permeated by digital innovations.

Further information can be found at vinitaly.com.