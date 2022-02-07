Quintessential Brands spirits centre

Quintessential launches innovation Spirit Centre to the trade

07 February, 2022
By Shay Waterworth

Quintessential Brands has launched its ‘Spirit Centre’ - an innovation hub  for all channels which aims to improve customer collaboration.

The Spirits Centre will allow Quintessential Brands to create new liquids and packaging solutions which are tailored to the latest trends for customers in all channels.

Customers will be able to walk away with a fully mocked-up sample of their product after a day at the Centre which will therefore bring new products to market faster. 

With the stated purpose of being the indispensable spirits partner of choice to its trade customers, Quintessential Brands has built the new Spirit Centre with customers in all channels in mind, but will be tailoring visits to the Centre to the individual customer’s specific needs. 

For on-trade operators, the Spirit Centre also has a fully-equipped bar while a retail display area has been installed for retail customers to experiment with.

Group innovation director, Deborah O’Neill, said: “We’re thrilled to have realised our ambition of creating an innovation hub where we can collaborate with our customers to create spirits brands that will excite and delight consumers, be it in the spirits aisle or in on-trade outlets.

“The reception from customers who have visited us so far has been fantastic – they can see the immense value of working closely with us in the Spirits Centre can bring to their businesses and are as excited as we are about what we can deliver together as a result.”

