Mexico City’s Hanky Panky announces a calendar of takeovers

26 January, 2022
By Oli Dodd

Mexico City’s Hanky Panky has announced a takeover series that will see the bar play host to some of the world’s most celebrated bars before embarking on their own world tour.

The speakeasy bar placed 12th at this year’s World’s 50 Best Bars, the highest placing new entry.

After kicking off last week by hosting New York’s Attaboy, the series continues on 31 January when the Mexican bar will welcome London’s Artesian.

Each month throughout the rest of 2022 Hanky Panky will be collaborating with a host of bars including Tres Monos from Buenos Aires, Drink Kong from Rome, and Barro Negro from Athens.

The Hanky Panky team, led by Walter Meyenberg, Gina Barbachano, and Ismael Martinez will also be travelling the world to showcase their style of hospitality, music, and Mexican flavours.

The first stop will be Buenos Aires, followed by St Petersburg, Athens and then a tour of Asia.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: new, bar, world, bars, tour, buenos, athens, panky, hanky, aires, hanky panky, city’s hanky, buenos aires, mexico city’s, tres monos, city’s hanky panky, mexico city’s hanky, bars including tres, buenos aires drink, including tres monos




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Nick Strangeway

The effects of Covid-19 on 50 Best Bars

The World’s 50 Best Bars reflects travel restrictions and spotlights neighbourhood bars, says Nick Strangeway.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter