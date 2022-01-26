Mexico City’s Hanky Panky announces a calendar of takeovers

Mexico City’s Hanky Panky has announced a takeover series that will see the bar play host to some of the world’s most celebrated bars before embarking on their own world tour.

The speakeasy bar placed 12th at this year’s World’s 50 Best Bars, the highest placing new entry.

After kicking off last week by hosting New York’s Attaboy, the series continues on 31 January when the Mexican bar will welcome London’s Artesian.

Each month throughout the rest of 2022 Hanky Panky will be collaborating with a host of bars including Tres Monos from Buenos Aires, Drink Kong from Rome, and Barro Negro from Athens.

The Hanky Panky team, led by Walter Meyenberg, Gina Barbachano, and Ismael Martinez will also be travelling the world to showcase their style of hospitality, music, and Mexican flavours.

The first stop will be Buenos Aires, followed by St Petersburg, Athens and then a tour of Asia.