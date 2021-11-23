Johnnie Walker releases final Masters series whisky

Johnnie Walker has launched Masters of Flavour, the third and final whisky in the Johnnie Walker Masters series.

All of the whiskies used to create Masters of Flavour are aged for at least 48 years and only 288 bottles will be released.

“It is fascinating to craft a Scotch that pays tribute to each of the four main steps in whisky making - malting, distilling, cask maturation and blending - to shine a light on how each craft contributes something very special to the extraordinary flavours that Scotch has to offer, from grain to glass,” said Jim Beveridge, Johnnie Walker master blender.

The blend, created in collaboration with malt master Donna Anderson, cask master James Carson, and distillation master Douglas Murray, will be one of Beveridge’s final releases before he retires at the end of the year.

“By nurturing close relationships with malt, distillation, and cask masters throughout Scotland, a blend master contributes to creating a unique collaboration of craftmanship in service of making exceptional Scotch, these are relationships that we have nurtured through 30 years of working in whisky. It’s an honour to pay tribute to those experts,” said Beveridge.

The previous releases in the Masters series have been Johnnie Walker Master’s Ruby Reserve, a celebration of Jim Beveridge’s 30 years working in whisky, and John Walker Masters’ Edition, a whisky crafted using Scotch aged for a minimum of 50 years from distilleries that were operational during the lifetime of Johnnie Walker founder John Walker.

Johnnie Walker Masters of Flavour has an abv of 41.8% and a £20,000 rrp in the UK.