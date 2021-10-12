The Dalmore fetches $1.1m at Hong Kong auction

A rare collection of six Highland single malts from The Dalmore fetched a record $1,124,000 bid at an auction in Hong Kong.

It represented the highest value for a whisky lot sold at Sotheby’s so far this year and the most valuable whisky lot ever sold by Sotheby’s in Asia.

Bidders from Hong Kong, Taiwan and the UK competed for The Dalmore Decades No.6 Collection.

Jonny Fowle, Sotheby’s spirits specialist, said: “The Dalmore is truly an icon of the whisky world, and this collection encapsulates everything that the Distillery stands for.

“In today’s premium whisky market, it also encapsulates the key elements sought after by collectors. Representing yet another benchmark, the result speaks volumes of the strong global demand we have seen over the past two years.”

The Dalmore will donate £100,000 from the sale to Scotland’s first design museum, V&A Dundee, as part of a four-year partnership with the institution.

Gerry Tosh, private client director at The Dalmore, said: “The Dalmore offers some of Scotland’s most rare and precious whisky stocks, remarkable in their desirability to collectors, investors, and drinkers alike.

“The Dalmore Decades No.6 Collection is a truly singular celebration of our remarkable history, a once-in-a-lifetime collector’s opportunity to capture the spirit of the Highlands.”