Domino Communications launches intern programme with The Drinks Trust

UK drinks public relations agency Domino Communications and The Drinks Community – the professional members platform from The Drinks Trust – have launched an internship for those working in the hospitality and drinks industry.

The paid internship is an opportunity for an individual to kickstart a career in drinks PR supported by joint funding, should their career have been affected by the pandemic.

Domino Communications & The Drinks Community are looking for a candidate with:

A genuine passion for the drinks industry

At least two years’ experience in the hospitality industry

A thirst to share their firsthand knowledge and experience with media and influencers, giving a different stance from their frontline position, working in hospitality

The three-month internship is paid and The Drinks Trust will offer additional financial support if the candidate meets the specified requirements.

The chosen candidate will be mentored by a team of experienced publicists who will provide advice and guidance on how to start a career in drinks PR.

The role will fully immerse the individual in the fundamentals of PR; media interaction, social media and influencer engagement, activation implementation, running a busy press office and event coordination.

Ross Carter, CEO of The Drinks Trust said: "After the events of the last 18 or so months, being able to offer someone who is looking to gain valuable skills in this part of the industry is fantastic.

“It is something that we hope we will be able to carry forward into the future and in turn get as many people in the drinks industry back into work.

“As we have all seen during the reopening of the industry, there is a real staff and skills shortage out there at the moment, and initiatives like this will be instrumental in turning that around.



“We are incredibly grateful to Lucy [Francis, founder of Domino] for coming to us with this opportunity and look forward to announcing Domino Communications' new intern very soon.”

Applicants must sign up to the Drinks Community website to view the internship description and send CVs to info@domino-communications.com