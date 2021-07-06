The Macallan and Bentley Motors announce partnership

The Macallan single malt Scotch whisky and Bentley Motors have announced a partnership with a key focus on sustainability.

The partnership was announced alongside the launch of a new Hybrid Bentley and as part of their Beyond100 strategy to become the world’s leading sustainable luxury mobility company.

The Macallan has announced its sustainability strategy, with key goals of achieving carbon neutrality on The Macallan Estate by 2030, and a full fleet of electric passenger vehicles on the estate by 2025.

Following the partnership announcement, the Scotch whisky brand will take delivery of two hybrid Bentleys this year.

“The Macallan and Bentley Motors each have a rich heritage and shared values of mastery, craftsmanship, creativity and innovation. Our collaboration presents a remarkable opportunity to compare our time-earned knowledge and learn from each other,” said Igor Boyadjian, managing director for The Macallan.

“A key focus of the partnership will be our commitment to a more sustainable future. The breath-taking natural landscape at The Macallan Estate provides the perfect platform for us to embark together on this exciting and extraordinary journey.”

The partnership will initially be focussed on the brands’ missions to reach carbon neutrality, innovative research into the sourcing of materials, and collaboration in finding and sharing sustainable, local suppliers.

“Transforming Bentley into the world’s most sustainable luxury car company is an exciting journey, and I’m delighted to be working with The Macallan with one common goal – to both lead our fields as we work towards a more sustainable future,” said chairman and chief executive of Bentley, Adrian Hallmark.

“We will learn from each other in the coming months and years to advance our programmes together, and on the way work on some truly extraordinary experiences, projects and products. Our brands are two that share the same ethos - the passion for exceptional quality, respect for artisanal handcraftsmanship, and now a drive towards genuine, world-leading sustainability. I’m looking forward to the adventure together.”

In the future, the partnership promises to deliver jointly-developed products and collaborative events.