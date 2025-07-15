Bladnoch Distillery partners with Maison Villevert in French distribution deal

Bladnoch Scotch whisky distillery has partnered with premium spirits distributor Maison Villevert to accelerate growth of the single malt whisky brand in France.

As part of a three-year deal, Bladnoch will work with Cognac-based Maison Villevert to expand the Lowland distillery’s core portfolio into new markets and accounts across France.

Dr Nick Savage, master distiller at Bladnoch, said: “Our proposition to create a bold Galloway spirit with a proud heritage is unique to our distillery. As a result, demand for Bladnoch has grown at pace in recent years, not only in the UK but increasingly in France.

“Our partnership with Maison Villevert marks the next step in our vision for growth in this important market, helping us to reach more whisky enthusiasts in France with our signature Lowland Scotch whisky style and ‘taste-first’ approach to whisky making,” Savage added.

Bladnoch whiskies are available in more than 45 markets worldwide, including the UK, the US, Australia, France and Taiwan.