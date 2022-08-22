The Macallan and Bentley Motors unveil prototype for The Macallan Horizon

The Macallan and its automotive partner Bentley Motors, has revealed the design of The Macallan Horizon, a limited edition single malt whisky in development by the brands.

The prototype of The Macallan Horizon, which will be available as a whisky product from summer 2023, fuses both craftsmanship and materials with technology to create a horizontal design.

Jaume Ferras, global creative director for The Macallan, said: “Taking inspiration from the automotive industry, we are showcasing our creative vision and concept development of The Macallan Horizon, which is among the most unique projects we have embarked on in our almost 200-year history.

“In the spirits world, everything is upright, such as our stills and our bottles. When we looked at the horizontal direction pursued by Bentley Motors, it made us consider if and how we could adapt this format for whisky, which ultimately requires to be poured,” Ferras added.

The Macallan Horizon concept product incorporates six upcycled, repurposed or ethically sourced materials which are integral to The Macallan and Bentley Motors.

Among the materials are recycled copper from the disused small spirit stills which were located within The Macallan’s former distillery, aluminium recovered from the Bentley Motors manufacturing process, recycled wood, recyclable glass and carbon neutral leather, locally sourced and used in the Bentley Mulliner grand tourer.

Bentley’s product and lifestyle design manager, Chris Cooke, said: “The form of the design has allowed us to almost treat light as another material in itself, and the interplay between light and the wood, aluminium and copper materials is extraordinary.”

The final component is the single malt whisky being created by Macallan master whisky maker Kirsteen Campbell, who developed the flavour profile following a visit to Bentley Motors in Crewe, UK.

The design also features a glass bottle with a 180-degree twist, with no standing base, and information regarding pricing and availability of The Macallan Horizon single malt whisky will be shared closer to its release on The Macallan and Bentley Motors websites.