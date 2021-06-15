WEBB Banks launches CBD and wellness subsidiary

Leading Caribbean and Central American drinks distributor WEBB Banks has created a subsidiary that will focus on supplying CBD and wellness products to the trade.

The wholly-owned subsidiary, WB Canna Co. & Wellness, will distribute products from cbdMD, Docklight Brands, Secret Nature and others. Docklight Brands creates products including Marley Natural and Marley CBD, which are influenced by Bob Marley, while cbdMD is a market leader in this space.

The overall range includes tinctures, gummies, sleep aids, confections, drinks, flowers, vapes, pre-rolls and capsules.

Chief executive Andy Consuegra (pictured) said: “Looking at the rapid growth of CBD and wellness brands, I’ve never before seen that level of consumer enthusiasm for new brands and categories.

“This is a big industry that will only continue to evolve, and we have the experience, market knowledge, and relationships to bring these products to market – not to mention, we’re launching with truly fantastic brands.

“We understand the importance of brand and category training and activations, and we know how to navigate complex compliance regulations in a constantly changing environment, so this expansion of our product portfolio was the ideal place for us to grow our business.”

WB Canna Co. & Wellness will launch the CBD portfolio in Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Aruba, Jamaica, and Bermuda.

The broader wellness portfolio, which excludes CBD products, will launch in all Caribbean, Central American, and duty free markets. By the end of 2021, the company expects to open distribution of CBD products in all regulated markets in the region and travel retail.

WB Canna Co. & Wellness is led by Phillip Jarrell, who has been with WEBB Banks for 10 years, and includes a team of dedicated sales managers.

“There’s enormous opportunity for CBD and wellness products in our markets, especially as travel and tourism continues to come back,” said Jarrell. “We’ve assembled a powerful portfolio of recognized brands that meet many different consumer needs, from mood modulation to sleep, and relaxation to refreshment.

“With these brands, coupled with new products to come, we expect our CBD and wellness business will double within a year.”