International Spirits Challenge 2021 announces results for gin, aquavit, world spirits and no/low

04 May, 2021
By Martin Green

Pernod Ricard has claimed two double gold medals in the gin category at the International Spirits Challenge 2021.

Plymouth Gin and Beefeater 24 both achieved the highest possible honour after impressing a panel of industry experts in a rigorous blind tasting process.

There was also a double gold for Ginscape Navy Strength Gin from Danish distillery Scape Spirits.

Alongside the three double golds, judges handed out 15 gold medals, 157 silvers and 130 bronze medals after a busy judging period.

The ISC results are also in for aquavit, world spirits, fruit distillates and no/low drinks.

Norwegian company Arcus had cause for celebration after securing an impressive haul of five double gold medals within the aquavit category. There was also a double gold for Det Norske Brenneri’s Arvesølvet aquavit, plus 18 gold medals and five silvers.

Armenian producer Otaroff landed two double golds within the fruit distillates category – one for its stone fruits distillate and one for its pear spirit. There were also two golds and two silvers in that segment.

There were no golds for distilled world spirits, but judges awarded 27 silver medals and seven bronze medals.

Just one no/low drink received a gold: Lyre’s Amalfi Spritz, produced in Australia. There were 27 silver medals and 24 bronze medals within that category.

The full list of winners can be viewed here.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: category, spirits, gin, one, gold, ISC, double, world spirits, Aquavit, medals, golds, gold medals, bronze, bronze medals, double gold, double gold medals, fruit distillates, aquavit world spirits, 27 silver medals, spirits fruit distillates, world spirits fruit




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Nick Strangeway

How bars must adapt to post-Covid industry

Nick Strangeway on how bars must addapt to a new and improved hospiality sector as we emerge from lockdown.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter