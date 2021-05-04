International Spirits Challenge 2021 announces results for gin, aquavit, world spirits and no/low

Pernod Ricard has claimed two double gold medals in the gin category at the International Spirits Challenge 2021.

Plymouth Gin and Beefeater 24 both achieved the highest possible honour after impressing a panel of industry experts in a rigorous blind tasting process.

There was also a double gold for Ginscape Navy Strength Gin from Danish distillery Scape Spirits.

Alongside the three double golds, judges handed out 15 gold medals, 157 silvers and 130 bronze medals after a busy judging period.

The ISC results are also in for aquavit, world spirits, fruit distillates and no/low drinks.

Norwegian company Arcus had cause for celebration after securing an impressive haul of five double gold medals within the aquavit category. There was also a double gold for Det Norske Brenneri’s Arvesølvet aquavit, plus 18 gold medals and five silvers.

Armenian producer Otaroff landed two double golds within the fruit distillates category – one for its stone fruits distillate and one for its pear spirit. There were also two golds and two silvers in that segment.

There were no golds for distilled world spirits, but judges awarded 27 silver medals and seven bronze medals.

Just one no/low drink received a gold: Lyre’s Amalfi Spritz, produced in Australia. There were 27 silver medals and 24 bronze medals within that category.

The full list of winners can be viewed here.