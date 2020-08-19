International Spirits Challenge 2020 announces results for gin, vodka and rum

Some of the world’s leading distillers are celebrating after securing impressive medal hauls in the International Spirits Challenge 2020.

The results for the gin, vodka, rum and world spirits categories have just been announced. The organisers pulled out all the stops to ensure the robust blind tasting process could take place remotely while the coronavirus pandemic rages on.

There were 328 entrants in the gin category, resulting in three double golds, six gold medals, 151 silver medals and 146 bronzes.

Experts blind tasted 109 vodkas and awarded four double golds, nine golds, 82 silvers and 13 bronze medals.

Within rum there were seven double golds, 20 gold medals, 62 silvers and 23 bronzes from 117 entrants. An additional 44 entrants fell into the world spirits section, with seven receiving a double gold, four earning gold medals, 21 taking home a silver medal and 11 rewarded with a bronze.

The results for baijiu, soju, shochu, liqueurs & specialities, tequila, mezcal and other agave spirits were released earlier this year.

The results for whisky and pre-mixed drinks will be revealed on September 8, and then brandy results will be published on September 14, followed by design & packaging and spirits tourism a week later.

The ISC is now in its 25th year and it is firmly established as the world’s most prestigious spirits competition.

It receives more than 1,700 entries from nearly 70 countries worldwide, and it is underpinned by a rigorous and independent judging process, which serves to encourage the high calibre of spirits, designs and campaigns entered into the competition each year.

Logistics were a lot more challenging than usual in 2020, but the organisers have managed to maintain the usual levels of rigour and robustness throughout a carefully monitored remote judging process featuring many of the world’s leading spirits experts.

Distillers are understandable delighted to receive medals, as it represents the ultimate stamp of quality.

Richard Seale, owner and distiller of Foursquare Distillery in Barbados, which won double golds for both Sagacity and Foursquare 2007, said: “Winning at the ISC awards is a great reflection on the distillery’s small but dedicated and experienced team. All of our rums are produced in a manner befitting our heritage and it’s a source of national pride to see our rums do well on a competitive global stage.”

The full results can be viewed here.