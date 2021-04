Hong Kong’s Penicillin has been named the 2021 winner of the Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award by Asia’s 50 Best Bars.

This award recognises the bar that exemplifies the highest commitment to sustainability, ethical sourcing and the wider community, based on an independent audit carried out by Food Made Good Global.

Penicillin is attempting to create a ‘closed-loop’ system of production. This means not only recycling and upcycling ingredients, but also brainstorming new ways of minimising waste, reducing the bar’s carbon footprint and sourcing produce locally and seasonally.