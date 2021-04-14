Buffalo Trace launches second line of Kosher whiskeys

Buffalo Trace has released its annual supply of Kosher whiskey which is set to arrive at retail in May this year.

This is the second successive year that Buffalo Trace has produced Kosher whiskey and the Sazerac-owned distiller first began working with the Chicago Rabbinical Council (cRc-Kosher) in 2010.

Kosher law mandates that whiskey should not be owned or consumed by Jews during Passover. In 2012 the cRc oversaw the sale of new American Oak Kosher barrels in a contract of sale to a non-Jewish executive, Buffalo Trace distillery president Mark Brown, where they were filled with whiskey to age.

The whiskey is available in three styles: Kosher Rye Recipe Bourbon, Kosher Wheat Recipe Bourbon and Kosher Straight Rye Whiskey.

Prior to the bottling, the lines at the distillery are flushed completely to ensure the whiskey is not exposed to any non-Kosher spirits.

“We were overwhelmed with the popularity of our Kosher whiskey when we first released it last year,” said Drew Mayville, master blender, director of quality.

“We realise having a truly certified Kosher whiskey is important to not only the Jewish community, but also a broader audience, and we’re pleased that we have the ability to offer it each year to reach this audience.”

As Passover ended this year on 4 April, the whiskey will be released to distributors after bottling later this month. Bottles will sell through wholesalers and retailers before Passover begins again in 2022.

The labels depict both the Buffalo Trace logo and cRc-Kosher logos and has a suggested retail price of £32.99 per 750ml bottle.