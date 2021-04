The Savoy in London has partnered with Bowmore single malt scotch whisky to launch the hotel’s first ever pop up terrace called Solas.

The menu at Solas will comprise a range of Bowmore-based cocktails and expressions including the recent 27-year-old which launched earlier this year, while the dining menu will focus on raw seafood.

Alongside the seafood bar the menu also includes three oyster selections served in a Bowmore oyster luge, and paired with a choice of whisky, lobster rolls, gravadlax and blue shrimp ceviche.

Solas is open seven days a week until 21 June 2021.