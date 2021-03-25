Bombay Sapphire botanicals set for sustainable recognition in 2021

Bombay Sapphire has announced that all of its 10 botanical ingredients will be certified sustainable in 2021.

The suppliers of eight are already certified according to the For Life standard, with grains of paradise from Ghana and liquorice from China to be certified in the coming months.

The For Life certification is awarded by Ecocert SA, a specialist in the certification of sustainable practices, and Bombay Sapphire master of botanicals Ivano Tonutti has been one of the key driving forces behind the movement.

“We take a 360-degree approach to sustainability,” said Tonutti. ”It’s our responsibility to care as much about the farmers and their communities as we do the botanicals they grow and harvest for Bombay Sapphire.



“By looking after their well-being and investing in sustainable farming practices, we are helping to protect the environment and their livelihoods for generations to come.”

Bombay Sapphire’s parent company Bacardí is aiming to source 100% of its “key ingredients” from sustainably certified suppliers by 2025.

“For Life certification gives consumers peace of mind that ingredients are coming from organisations committed to continuous improvement,” added Ecocert CEO Philippe Thomazo.

“For Life means that suppliers growing and harvesting the certified botanicals for Bombay Sapphire are acting responsibly in every respect.”