Natural and organic online wine shop launches in the UK

Natural and organic ecommerce wine shop, Lucy’s Wine, has launched in the UK.

Founded by entrepreneur with digital marketing background, Lucy Dalwadi, the business will operate as a subscription-free ecommerce outlet. Customers will receive a new selection box, curated by Dalwadi and her team, each month.

Lucy’s Wine, aimed at "the everyday person that loves a glass of wine, minus any of the jargon", is the only UK-based stockist of Vivanterre, the natural wine from Auvergne created by fashion designer Rosie Assoulin.

Organic wine remains a fast-growing sector, with almost 1 billion bottles a year forecasted to be consumed by 2023, according to a study commissioned in 2019 by Millésime Bio, a trade show devoted to organic wine.

The category growth has been the bolstered by environmentally-conscious consumer trends present amongst millennial drinkers.

Dalwadi wants to see greater female representation in the overwhelmingly male wine industry. She cited a report by The Red Cabinet, an organisation of 100 female wine executives in California, which found that women chief executives ran just 13% of the state’s wineries, in order to highlight the need for greater diversity.

Selection boxes start from £42 and are available at lucys-wine.com.