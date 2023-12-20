UK introduces new wine labelling laws for 2024

The UK government is set to implement new requirements for the selling and labelling of wine nationwide from 1 January 2024.

The guidance on labelling laws for wine imports into England has been updated by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

When in place, it will be mandatory for importers, retailers, and wholesalers to ensure that wine labels display the name and address of a business based in either the UK, Channel Islands or the Isle of Man.

If the food business operator (FBO) is not based in one of these locations, the label should show the name and address of the importer.

These updates do not apply to wine imported directly into Scotland and Wales but imports there must be labelled with the importer or bottler’s address or both.

Defra does not require importers, retailers and wholesalers to relabel wine imported and labelled before 1 January 2024.