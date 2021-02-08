Diddy, David Beckham and Ryan Reynolds donate $1 million to mixologists

Diddy, David Beckham and Ryan Reynolds have donated $1 million to several organisations that support the bartending community.

In an online video, the trio team up to combine their spirits with botanicals and natural ingredients from Tampa Bay and Kansas City in commemoration of last night’s Super Bowl match up.

The three celebrities are involved in the drinks industry. Ryan Reynolds owns the American gin brand, Aviation Gin; Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is the owner of Deleon Tequila and David Beckham has been a partner of Haig Whisky since 2014.

The donation will be split between Another Round, Another Rally, Bartender’s Benevolent Fund and Drinks Trust UK.

Another Round, Another Rally is a US-based non-profit that provides scholarships, emergency assistance and financial resources for the hospitality industry.

Bartender’s Benevolent Fund is a non-profit that provides financial resource for the Canadian hospitality industry.



Drinks Trust UK has been providing support, care, and assistance to the UK industry workforce since 1886.