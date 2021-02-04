wine access 750 wines

CREDIT: Napavalleyproject.com

Wine Access acquires Napa Valley merchant 750 wines

04 February, 2021
By Shay Waterworth

Online retailer Wine Access has acquired Napa Valley merchant 750 Wines for an undisclosed fee.

750 Wines founders David and Monica Stevens have launched successful and sought-after wines from Napa Valley over the years through their deep relationships within the sector.

“David and Monica’s commitment to curating first class selections and creating a one-of-a-kind tasting experience that’s revered by the industry’s most sophisticated palates is something we’re excited to bring on under the Wine Access umbrella,” said Joe Fisch, CEO of Wine Access.

“We’re honoured to continue 750 Wines’ legacy which brings the highest-quality small production wines straight to the door of wine enthusiasts around the country.”

Wine Access will now host 750 Wine’s inventory and continue to innovate on upstream offerings to customers around the country.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to grow 750 Wines alongside David, sharing the world of small production wines made by our friends and colleagues in Napa Valley,” added Monica Stevens.

“We’re thrilled to be joining forces with the team at Wine Access. As one of the largest and most respected online wine providers, we knew this would be the right opportunity to unlock access to a wider range of cult and iconic wines from around the world for our members.”

