Perelada to host first Symposium of Mediterranean Wines

Spanish wine brand Perelada will host the first Symposium of Mediterranean Wines on 24 March 2025.

The symposium is designed to highlight the quality of Mediterranean wines and will contribute to the dissemination of the category, with a focus on research and training.

Different wineries from the main wine regions of the Mediterranean will take part complete with a lineup of expert speakers throughout the day.

Perelada, based in the Empordà region of northern Spain, was named in The World’s Most Admired Wine Brands 2024 and has a history spanning six centuries.

The programme of seminars will cover a range of topics from climate change to the traditions of Empordà and will take place at Perelada’s new Winery, the first winery in Europe to have achieved LEED GOLD sustainability certification.