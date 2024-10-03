Perelada to host first Symposium of Mediterranean Wines

03 October, 2024
By Shay Waterworth

Spanish wine brand Perelada will host the first Symposium of Mediterranean Wines on 24 March 2025.

The symposium is designed to highlight the quality of Mediterranean wines and will contribute to the dissemination of the category, with a focus on research and training.

Different wineries from the main wine regions of the Mediterranean will take part complete with a lineup of expert speakers throughout the day.

Perelada, based in the Empordà region of northern Spain, was named in The World’s Most Admired Wine Brands 2024 and has a history spanning six centuries.

The programme of seminars will cover a range of topics from climate change to the traditions of Empordà and will take place at Perelada’s new Winery, the first winery in Europe to have achieved LEED GOLD sustainability certification.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: first, wine, wines, host, gold, winery, LEED, mediterranean, admired wine brands, symposium, perelada, empordà, centuries, mediterranean wines, first symposium, six centuries, history spanning, spanning six, perelada’s new winery, spanning six centuries, wine brands 2024, history spanning six




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

La'Mel Clarke

Service isn’t servitude: the skill of hosting

La’Mel Clarke, front of house at London’s Seed Library, looks at the forgotten art of hosting and why it deserves the same respect as bartending.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter