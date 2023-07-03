Agile Media acquires rights to Sommelier Wine Awards

Agile Media, owner of Drinks International, has agreed an exclusive deal with Imbibe Live to bring back The Sommelier Wine Awards for 2024.

Launched in 2007, The Sommelier Wine Awards has built up an unrivalled reputation as the wine reference for sommeliers and on-trade looking for quality and independently accredited wines to add to their wine list.

The Sommelier Wine Awards are judged by industry respected sommeliers who understand what a wine needs to stand out on a wine list and keep customers coming back for more.

Lee Sharkey, publisher and SWA event director at Agile Media, said: “With our expertise in producing industry leading publications and tasting events for the drinks trade, we know we can work together with the brilliant team at Imbibe Live to make the Sommelier Wine Awards even bigger and better than before.

“Our key aim is to make sure that everything which made the Sommelier Wine Awards so special is respected and upheld.”

Shona Thomson, event manager from Imbibe Live, added: “Combining Agile Media and Imbibe Live’s drinks industry expertise and working with the world’s top sommeliers, the SWA 2024 is set to be the most exciting one yet.

“We are delighted that the awards will stay true to their roots: on-trade only wines, assessed exclusively by on-trade judges, and we can’t wait to see which wines will feature in the Gold Book and in customer’s wine glasses.”

The Sommelier Wine Awards will be open for entry from the beginning of September with Gold, Silver and Bronze medals being announced in April 2024 and Trophy winners in July 2024 to coincide with the Imbibe Live show, as well as the publication of the Gold book which will include all the medal winners.