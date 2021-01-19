Pernod Ricard launches Ballantine's Light and Beefeater Light

Pernod Ricard has ramped up its focus on the low-alcohol category by launching 20% abv variants of Ballantine’s Scotch whisky and Beefeater gin.

The firm decided to initially launch Ballantine’s Light and Beefeater Light in Spain, which is a key market for both brands.

The no/low category also performs well in Spain. An IWSR study in 2019 suggested that at least 50% of all Spanish on-trade venues sell drinks from this burgeoning sector.

Jean-Christophe Coutures, chairman and chief executive of Chivas Brothers, said: “Our teams have been working hard to create spirit drinks that accommodate mindful drinking without compromising on flavour, and to bring Scotch and gin fans a new way to enjoy the Ballantine’s and Beefeater experience.

“In line with Pernod Ricard’s 2030 Sustainability & Responsibility roadmap, Good Times from a Good Place, we are continuing to challenge ourselves and push the boundaries in developing innovative expressions that reflect the changing lifestyles of our consumers.”

Ballantine’s master blender Sandy Hyslop spent months experimenting with different whisky bases in a bid to create a spirit drink that delivers depth of flavour at a lower abv.

The resulting drink is said to offer notes of green apple, pink grapefruit and orange zest, and it is designed to be enjoyed neat, on the rocks or in a cocktail.

Master distiller Desmond Payne MBE was responsible for creating Beafeater Light at the Beefeater distillery in London. It contains the same nine botanicals used for Beefeater London Dry gin.

Ballantine’s Light has an rrp of €12.45 and Beefeater Light has an rrp of €13.55. They are both available in Spain this month.