Johnnie Walker pledges to plant one million trees in Scotland by 2025

Johnnie Walker has announced a commitment to plant one million trees across Scotland in the next five years.

The commitment follows Diageo’s announcement of Society 2030: Spirit of Progress two weeks ago, a suitability action plan that will see the group reduce carbon emission to net-zero over the next decade.

“We are committed to a decade of action to create grain-to-glass sustainability in our business and I am delighted that Johnnie Walker is leading the way for Scotch whisky,” said Ewan Andrew, Diageo chief sustainability officer.

“The million trees we are planting with our partners across Scotland will create wonderful biodiverse woodlands that are havens for wildlife and accessible for people to visit and enjoy in the years and decades to come.”

Of the one million trees, 389,000 have been planted near two of the Scotch whisky maker’s highland distilleries.

The native birch, oak, wild cherry, willow and hazel trees will sequester over 69,000 tonnes of CO 2 over the duration of the project – the equivalent of 10,500 flights around the world.

"Rewilding is an investment in a future in which wildlife can flourish and communities can thrive. Johnnie Walker's contribution to the Trees for Life Allt Ruadh project exemplifies this approach,” said Steve Micklewright, chief executive of Trees for Life. “Their support recognises the critical part our wild places play in restoring nature, reversing the climate and biodiversity crises and ultimately creating a landscape in better health for future generations.”

As part of Diageo’s Society 2030: Spirit of Progress pledge, all the group’s distilleries will be powered by 100% green energy by 2030.