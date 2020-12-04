Churchill's launches digital port club

Members will receive three-bottle port packs on a quarterly basis, featuring an everyday port, a special occasion port and a club port blended by founder and winemaker Johnny Graham.

Graham set up the company in 1981 and named it after his wife, Caroline Churchill.

His daughter, Zoe, is the sales and marketing director at Churchill’s. She created Port.Club along with her husband, Ben Himowitz.

She said: “We know that port can be a confusing category, but the fun of port couldn’t be simpler, and our mission is to make people feel why what they’re drinking is so good.

“Different ports will be delivered direct to your door each quarter to try, drink and share, and we hook you up with memorable experiences in our hometown of Porto, the epic vineyards of the Douro, and in the digital world – where you’re likely spending most of your time these days anyway.”

Membership costs £70 per quarter or £240 for the year. Anyone that signs up now will receive an additional gift pack for Christmas.

Perks include access to Churchill’s four-bedroom vineyard house in the Douro Valley and bespoke programs at Churchill’s award-winning lodge in Porto, along with access to a digital portal.

Himowitz added: “What I love about port is that it brings people together while giving every drinker a memory that is truly their own. Port.Club is about sharing port´s superpower with people across the U.K to make memories that happen when you prolong the evening with that extra drink.”