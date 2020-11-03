Campari lands Montelobos and Ancho Reyes deals

Campari UK has taken over the distribution rights of chilli liqueurs Ancho Reyes and mezcal brand Montelobos with immediate effect.

As part of the deal Campari UK will distribute all SKUs currently available in the UK market including Ancho Reyes Original and Ancho Reyes Verde plus Montelobos Espadin, Ensamble, Tobala and Pechuga.

Ancho Reyes recently featured in Drinks International’s liqueurs list of the top 10 Best-Selling Brands and Top Trending Brands in the Annual Brands Report, as voted for by the world’s best bars in 2020.

Montelobos is the first certified mezcal from the City of Puebla. It is organically cultivated and sustainably sourced and the brand was founded by Mexican distiller Iván Saldaña.

Montelobos was also recognised Annual Brands Report this year, featuring second in the top 10 list of Best-Selling Brands and one of the Top Trending Brands in mezcal.

Campari UK MD Brad Madigan said: “The acquisition of both Ancho Reyes and Montelobos will further diversify Campari UK’s growing prestige portfolio, with the addition of a unique, award-winning Mexican liqueur and an artisanal mezcal.



“As both distinctive and super-premium brands, Ancho Reyes and Montelobos are a perfect fit, we are thrilled to have them as part of our ever growing prestige portfolio. I would like to thank the team at Mangrove for their commitment in establishing these brands in the UK market, we’re looking forward to further building on their great work.”