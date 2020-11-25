Campari UK pleads companies donate unused Xmas party budgets

Campari UK has urged companies to donate a suggested 5% from their unused Christmas party budgets to its hospitality worker relief fund Shaken Not Broken.

According to research conducted by Opinium, an estimated £717m will be lost in the UK hospitality sector throughout the Christmas trading period due to a collapse in Christmas party bookings as a result of the spread of Covid-19.

Brad Madigan, managing director of Campari UK, said: “The unavoidable cancellation of a large number of work Christmas celebrations will place even more financial pressure on the hospitality industry, already struggling under the weight of reduced footfall, curfews and widespread lockdowns.

“That’s why we’re calling on the UK business community to donate a small part of what they’ve saved from cancelling this year’s Christmas celebration events to the Shaken Not Broken Fund.



“We know times are extremely challenging for many, but any donation, however large or small, will make a genuine difference to people’s lives. It really is time to support those in the hospitality industry who would normally be serving us at this time of year.”

The research commissioned for Campari's campaign also found a 73% drop in the proportion of businesses planning to hold parties in hospitality venues this Christmas. According to the research, the average spending of companies per employee for end-of-year celebrations is £49.80.

Shaken Not Broken was established by Campari UK in April 2020 to offer support for the hospitality sector with an initial £100,000 donation from the company.

Ross Carter, CEO of The Drinks Trust, added: “We are incredibly thankful to Campari UK for running this fantastic initiative aimed at raising valuable donations for The Drinks Trust and thank you also to all the companies that have already signed up to donate a proportion of their staff party spend for 2020.



“This year has been devastating for the hospitality and drinks industry, and the Trust’s work has been essential in alleviating some of the hardship faced by so many in our industry. Through the Shaken Not Broken Fund, The Drinks Trust managed to reach out to 540 colleagues facing severe hardship, providing them with much-needed support, but far too many are still struggling to make ends meet.

“The impact these funds will have on the lives of our colleagues and friends in the drinks industry is significant, and we would encourage others to follow Campari UK’s lead by donating part of their Christmas party budget towards the Shaken Not Broken Fund and The Drinks Trust’s work.”

Companies can pledge their donation via the Drinks Trust website using Paypal and the reference SHAKEN, or by contacting marketing@drinkstrust.org.uk to request an invoice.