Maybe Sammy wins 50 Best Art of Hospitality

Maybe Sammy in Sydney has been named the Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award as part of The World’s 50 Best Bars 2020.

Established to recognise the importance of hospitality in any bar experience, the award is voted for by 540 members of The World’s 50 Best Bars Academy. These industry experts are asked to name the institution where they received the single best hospitality experience during the voting period.

This is the first of a series of special awards to be announced in the month leading up to the digital countdown of the annual list on 5 November 2020.

During extensive consultations with the bar sector, the 50 Best organisation received widespread support for releasing a ranking that aims to bring the community even closer together and provide positive news for bars as they enter the next stage of recovery from the global pandemic.



The announcement of The World’s 50 Best Bars 2020 follows on from the work of the 50 Best for Recovery programme, which has to date raised $1.25m for hospitality venues across the globe.

Mark Sansom, content editor for The World’s 50 Best Bars, said: “The Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award was first introduced at Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2020, and we are very pleased to continue honouring the best in hospitality on The World’s 50 Best Bars stage.



“Right now, the hospitality experience is a key component of ensuring guests have the confidence to return to their favourite bars all over the world. Stefano Catino, Vince Lombardo, Martin Hudak and Andrea Gualdi are true champions of hospitality, sparing no detail in perfecting Maybe Sammy’s guest journey, from its innovative cocktail list to the of-the-moment bar design.



“Our heartfelt congratulations to the team for this well-deserved win. I hope that their trademark bubble guns will be popping tonight.”

With the collective experience of an award-winning bartending team assembled from some of the best bars in the world, Maybe Sammy provides a level of service that bears the hallmark of a high-end hotel bar and an interior influenced by 1950s Hollywood and Las Vegas glamour.



It was awarded The Best Bar in Australasia at The World’s 50 Best Bars 2019, placing 43rd just nine months after opening. On the cocktail list, the Signature Selection features contemporary interpretations of classic cocktails named after iconic Las Vegas haunts, while the High Rollers section showcases inspired libations from mini martinis to house-roasted coffee concoctions.

Stefano Catino, co-owner of Maybe Sammy, added: “We are honoured by this award and humbled to be globally recognised for our efforts. For Maybe Sammy, hospitality isn’t just a word - it’s what we take pleasure in providing to every person who enters the bar, and we are so lucky to have a team that loves interacting with people. This has been a challenging year for the bar industry, but our focus has remained on taking care of our guests and delivering them an experience that delights and exceeds expectations.”

The World’s 50 Best Bars 2020 will be unveiled in a digital countdown on 5 November, beginning at 3pm UK time. Members of the industry are invited to join the virtual ceremony on The World’s 50 Best Bars Facebook page and 50 Best Bars TV YouTube channel.