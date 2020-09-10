World's 50 Best Bars 2020 goes virtual in November

The annual list of The World’s 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier, will be unveiled as part of a virtual awards ceremony on Thursday, 5th November.

During extensive consultations with industry figures, Academy Chairs, bar owners, bartenders and partners, the 50 Best organisation received widespread support for releasing a ranking that aims to bind the community even closer together and provide positive news for bars as they enter the next stage of recovery from the global pandemic.

For 2020, 50 Best made a number of changes to its Academy structure, which now includes more than 540 anonymous industry experts who cast the votes to create the list of The World’s 50 Best Bars.

The Academy is also 50/50 gender balanced, there are 20 Academy Chairs in 20 new geographic regions, and – for the first time – the voting process and results are independently adjudicated by Deloitte.

The online event on 5th November will be preluded by four special award announcements in the weeks running up to the ceremony:

8th October – Michter’s Art of Hospitality. This award is voted for by all members of The World’s 50 Best Bars Academy, who are asked to name the bar where they received the single best hospitality experience during the voting period

15th October – Campari One To Watch. This award is given to a rising-star bar on the 51-100 list that has the potential to break into the main list in coming years

22nd October – Altos Bartenders’ Bartender. This award is voted for by the bartenders behind those bars on this year’s list, who are asked to name one peer who pushes the boundaries of what it means to be a great bartender

29th October – The World’s 50 Best Bars 51-100 list. One week before the virtual awards ceremony, 50 Best will reveal those bars ranked from 51st to 100th in the world on its website and social media channels

Mark Sansom, content editor for The World’s 50 Best Bars, said: “We have been in regular communication with bars and bartenders all over the world as part of our fundraising and support outreach programme, 50 Best for Recovery.



“For the entire period, we have been assessing the global situation of the venues who have been able to reopen and, at every turn, have been encouraged to produce a list that will give bars something positive to talk about and drinks lovers somewhere to look forward to visiting.

“We are well aware of the hardship hospitality venues the world over have experienced and the toll that Covid-19 has wreaked on our industry. However, we strongly believe that the announcement of The World’s 50 Best Bars 2020 will provide a focal point and stimulus for bars as they enter the next stage of recovery.



“It is also important to recognise the passion, creativity and craft that has seen so many through this harrowing period and usher in some much-needed positivity as guests seek to return to outstanding bars.”

On 5th November, the streamed ceremony will begin at 3pm UK time, culminating in the announcement of The World’s Best Bar.