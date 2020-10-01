Tayēr RTD cocktails get UK distribution

Cask Liquid Marketing has expanded its portfolio with Tayēr RTD bottled cocktails by Monica Berg and Alex Kratena.

Cask, the marketing and distribution agency which works with a range of premium spirits, will handle the on and off-trade sales as well as marketing for the brand from October 2020.

Berg and Kratena created the series of bottled cocktails from their London-based bar Tayēr + Elementary during lockdown.



The collection features Tayēr recipes including the Palo Santo Gimlet, Sandalwood Martini and Bergamot Margarita. Each recipe has been kept exactly the same to fully replicate the experience of drinking at Tayēr.



Stu Ekins, co-founder and director of Cask said: “At Cask we are constantly looking for outstanding brands to add to our portfolio, which is why Tayēr’s cocktails are such a natural fit.



“The past few months have seen increased consumer interest for premium pre-batched and bottled cocktails that can be enjoyed at home. Tayēr + Elementary is one of the leading bars, by two of the best bartenders in the world and the cocktails will deliver an ultra-premium product to consumers looking to elevate their at home drinking experience.”