Hennessy launches limited bottle designs for X.O 150th year

Hennessy has celebrated the 150th anniversary of its X.O blend with the launch of two special release bottle designs.

First created by Maurice Hennessy and cellar master Emile Fillioux in 1870, Hennessy X.O launched in the US, followed by Asia (Shanghai and Hong Kong) in 1872.

Renaud Fillioux de Gironde, the 8th generation master blender for Maison Hennessy said:

“Hennessy X.O is the cognac for every occasion. Its timelessness – the fact that its inspiration never changes and never bends to the whims of trends means that it exists in a realm beyond fashion.”

To mark 150 years of the blend, the house has collaborated with renowned architect Frank Gehry to reinterpret the Hennessy X.O bottle.

Just 150 of these numbered decanters will be released called ‘Masterpiece’ and imprinted with Frank Gehry’s signature. A secondary wider release Hennessy X.O bottle has also been created by Gehry and will be more available in markets worldwide.

Hennessy celebrated its 150th anniversary on 25 September, marking the occasion with a series of festivities in Cognac. The Masterpiece and limited-edition Frank Gehry X.O decanters launched in Harrods and Clos19.com on 28 September.

RRP:

Masterpiece by Frank Gehry: £15K (only 150 available worldwide)

Limited-edition by Frank Gehry: £178