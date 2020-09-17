Heineken enters hard seltzer market with Pure Piraña

Heineken has entered the hard seltzer category with the launch of Pure Piraña in Mexico and New Zealand.

Pure Piraña has nine different flavours and the company says the launch will enable Heineken to test local preferences and investigate the potential of the category.

Jan Derck van Karnebeek, Heineken COO, said: “We are seeing more and more people look for a low-calorie alcoholic alternative and the result is the rapid growth of the hard seltzer category.



“The launch of Pure Piraña offers a way for us to meet customers’ evolving needs and explore a new growth opportunity for our business.”

Pure Piraña is a mix of carbonated mineral water, natural fruit flavours and contains 5% alcohol with fewer than 100 calories per 330ml can.