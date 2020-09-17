Pure Piraña heineken

Heineken enters hard seltzer market with Pure Piraña

17 September, 2020
By Shay Waterworth

Heineken has entered the hard seltzer category with the launch of Pure Piraña in Mexico and New Zealand.

Pure Piraña has nine different flavours and the company says the launch will enable Heineken to test local preferences and investigate the potential of the category.

Jan Derck van Karnebeek, Heineken COO, said: “We are seeing more and more people look for a low-calorie alcoholic alternative and the result is the rapid growth of the hard seltzer category.

“The launch of Pure Piraña offers a way for us to meet customers’ evolving needs and explore a new growth opportunity for our business.”

Pure Piraña is a mix of carbonated mineral water, natural fruit flavours and contains 5% alcohol with fewer than 100 calories per 330ml can.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: heineken, Pure Piraña




Comment

Nick Strangeway

NOTHING'S NORMAL

Happy customers across the UK enjoyed their first pints and non-homemade cocktails at the start of July as its hospitality sector reopened after months of lockdown. But normal service has hardly resumed.

Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Events

Facebook

Twitter