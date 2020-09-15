Vinexposium chief executive Rodolphe Lameyse focuses on agility and resilience

Trade show heavyweights Comexposium and Vinexpo have now officially joined forces to create a new company called Vinexposium.

It is a 50/50 joint venture between the two partners, forming the world’s largest organiser of wine and spirits events.

The combined portfolio includes Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris, WOW! Meetings, Vinexpo New York, Vinexpo Hong Kong, WBWE Asia, Vinexpo Bordeaux, Vinexpo Shanghai, WBWE Amsterdam as well as Vinexpo Explorer and World Wine Meetings.

Rodolphe Lameyse, who was appointed chief executive at Vinexpo in 2019, will be the chief executive of Vinexposium.

He said: “We will do everything in our power to ensure that Vinexposium is a preferred partner for industry stakeholders across-the-board in the coming years.

“The current crisis situation underscores the relevance of this alliance and makes Vinexposium an agile, resilient facilitator of global trade in wines and spirits.

“We constantly liaise with our clients and partners and are ramping up our ability to adapt and offer them as many opportunities as possible.”