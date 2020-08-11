Citadelle Gin offers proceeds of design challenge to charity

Yanina Suykens has won the Citadelle Design Competition with her ‘Favourite French Flavour’ illustration which will be printed on 300 bottles of Citadelle Gin.

The French gin called brand invited consumers and members of the industry to design a label for a limited-edition series of bottles with proceeds donated to a charity of the winners’ choice.

Suykens, a graphic designer from Belgium, chose Vzw Bindkracht as her charity of choice, which helps those with intellectual and physical disabilities.

“I feel very fortunate and happy to have won this design contest,” said Suykens. “The price that comes along with it is great because this way I can give something back to people who could use a little extra financial support.”

Suykens’ customised bottles will be available to buy in November 2020, exclusively from the Château de Bonbonnet, home of Citadelle Gin.

The panel of six judges included Nico de Soto, owner of Mace in NYC; Ivan Bell, Stranger & Stranger CEO; Jacques Genin, chocolate maker in Paris; Ugo Moretto, Top Chef finalist; Magali Lancien, founder of the French Craft Guild and Alex Huynh, founder of Crazy Baby Agency.