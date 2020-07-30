Marie Brizard sales down -17% in H1

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits has announced a -17% loss in sales in the first half of 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This decrease represents the company’s branded business which was off set by the uptake in sales of its bulk alcohol business, which reduced the total losses for H1 to -4.3%.

MBWS owns a portfolio of international brands including its flagship Marie Brizard liqueurs range, William Peel scotch whisky and Maison Gautier cognac.

In July the company announced the sale of its Polish business to United Beverages Group following a poor performance in 2019 which CEO Andrew Highcock says is part of a wider strategic plan.

“We are resolutely pursuing the implementation of our strategic plan aimed at restoring the group's profitability on a sustainable basis,” said Highcock.

“The recently announced plan to sell our activities in Poland is fully in line with this plan, while providing them with a new impetus.

“The macroeconomic impact of the persistent uncertainties about the global health situation require us to remain cautious about the business outlook until there is better visibility, nevertheless we are confident about the relevance of our strategic choices."