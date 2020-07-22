Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits united beverages group

Marie Brizard sells Polish assets to United Beverages Group

22 July, 2020
By Shay Waterworth

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits has sold its Polish shares of the company to United Beverages Group having seen -€9.3m in sales in 2019.

The conclusion of sale is expected in the coming months and MBWS insists this is part of a wider strategic plan to evaluate each of its business units.

According to MBWS, its business in Poland has faced significant challenges for several years meaning it lacked the required scale and footprint to meet the stated mid to long term objectives of sustained profit.

As part of the agreement United Beverages Group will continue to produce Sobieski vodka, which remains property of MBWS, at the sites covered by the sale and a "substantial number” of MBWS international brands will be imported by United Beverages Group.

Andrew Highcock, MBWS CEO, said:“This agreement is another step forward in our group strategy of simplifying the operating model and focusing on investments in shareholder value of optimising assets.

William V Carey, CEO of United Beverages Group, added: “The acquisition of a leading Polish vodka producer as well as of a modern distillation plant completes one of the strategic gaps for the United Beverages Group.

“These production assets, coupled with our existing distribution strength, are an attractive investment opportunity to create a vertically integrated and value-increasing platform.”

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits, united beverages group




Comment

Nick Strangeway

Stranger Things: Nothing's normal

Happy customers across the UK enjoyed their first pints and non-homemade cocktails at the start of July as its hospitality sector reopened after months of lockdown. But normal service has hardly resumed.

Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Events

Facebook

Twitter