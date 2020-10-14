Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits to offload Moncigale wine brand

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits has agreed to sell 100% of its shares in wine brand Moncigale to parent company Grands vins JC Boisset.

The transaction is planned to be finalised between the fourth quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021, and will result in the Boisset family taking full control of the Rosé specialist winery.

Moncigale experienced a -15% decline in sales in 2019 to €72.2m. MBWS carries a spirits-focused portfolio and earlier this year announced the sale of its Polish business.

Andrew Highcock, head of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits, said: “With the support of the know-how and the power of the wine houses run by the Boisset family, I am convinced that Moncigale will be able to return to the growth path it deserves.

“This agreement will allow Moncigale to secure its future by offering new prospects to its employees. After the project currently underway to sell its Polish activities, Marie Brizard is today entering a new phase that will mark a significant step forward in the completion of its strategic transformation plan with a focus on its core and profitable activities.”

Boisset is one of the leading French operators in the wine sector with several sites in France and a subsidiary in California. The integration of Moncigale will enable the brand to benefit from significant commercial and operational synergies.

Jean-Charles Boisset, Grands Vins JC Boisset president, added: “Under the impetus of a new commercial dynamic and the implementation of operational synergies, Moncigale will be able to embark on a new path of sustainable development and participate in the success of our company.

“We know the Rhone Valley and Languedoc well as we are based there, and Provence will be a new terroir of excellence for us to develop.”