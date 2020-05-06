Brewdog launches Lonewolf Cactus & Lime gin

Brewdog Distilling Co has launched Lonewolf Cactus & Lime gin to the global off trade adding to its growing portfolio of spirits.

Every component of the base gin is produced in Aberdeen before the juice of pressed cactus is added along with a cactus flower called Queen of the Night.

Lonewolf Cactus & Lime (40% abv) has an RRP £26 for 700ml and is said to have "spiky citrus notes with a strong juniper backbone" as well as "waves of watermelon and lychee" from the cactus juice.

The gin contains Scots pine, Tuscan juniper, grapefruit peel, lemon peel, lime, pink peppercorns, orris root, angelica, mace, cardemon, lemongrass, kaffir lime, almonds, coriander, lavender, cactus flower and cactus plant.