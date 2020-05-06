everleaf

Everleaf sees +900% sales through COVID-19 lockdown

06 May, 2020
By Shay Waterworth

Non-alcoholic aperitif brand Everleaf has seen a direct-to-consumer (DTC) online sales spike, with sales in the four weeks leading up to 21 April 2020 up by 950% year-on-year.

Figures released by Alcohol Change showed that out of the 2000 people surveyed in the UK during lockdown, 47% who drank once a week have stopped, while 27% who drank two to six times a week have cut down or stopped completely.

Everleaf founder, Paul Mathew, said: “Prior to Covid19, Everleaf was predominantly on- trade focused, so we saw that stop immediately. As a bar owner, that was no surprise. 

“Everleaf had been in a great position, with on-trade in the three months to the end of February up +268% vs the previous three months. DTC had only been 15% of Everleaf’s business at that point, but since refocusing, we’ve seen sales grow significantly, more than doubling month on month and up 950% vs the same period last year.” 

Everleaf was launched in January 2019 by Mathew, who as well as a bartender is a conservation biologist. The aperitif is made up of 18 different plants and it is designed to be mixed with light tonic to create a refreshing Spritz as well as a base for cocktails or even sipped neat over ice.

Keywords: Everleaf




