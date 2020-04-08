Fenjiu baijiu launches online education series

Cheng International, UK distributor of Fenjiu baijiu from China, is launching an eight-part livestream series on baijiu aimed at buyers and bar tenders working in the drinks industry.

The new series #AtHomewithFenjiu is designed to educate people on baijiu and the first session will take place on Friday, 10 April.

Cheng International introduced Fenjiu baijiu to the UK 18 months ago and has gained listings in premium retailers including Harrods and Selfridges, and in luxury on-trade establishments including China Tang at The Dorchester, The Stratford Hotel and The Ivy Asia.

The eight-part series will include an introduction to Fenjiu, a masterclass on how to drink Fenjiu, a cocktail class, food-pairing session and a cooking lesson with Fenjiu.

Qiqi Chen, managing director of Cheng International said: “The UK drinks industry is one of the most exciting and dynamic in the world. Our range of baijiu is proving popular with luxury retailers and on-trade establishments who are keen to offer their discerning clients something unique.

“Fenjiu baijiu has made great inroads over the last year and we wanted to offer this new online series to help explain a little more about this wonderful drink and how it is not only the perfect neat serve, but also the base for great cocktails and an excellent match with different foods too.”

#AtHomewithFenjiu eight-part series:

Introduction to Fenjiu on Friday 10 April, 1pm-2pm

How to Drink Fenjiu on Saturday 11 April, 6pm-7pm

Chinese Spirit Talk with Fenjiu Ambassador Andrea Dionori on Friday 17 April, 6pm-7pm

Fenjiu Cocktail Making with Andrea Dionori on Saturday 18 April, 6pm-7pm

Fenjiu Cocktail Making with Enrico Gonzato Bar Manager at The Stratford Hotel on Friday 24 April, 6pm-7pm

Neil Philips The Wine Tipster will be mixing up Fenjiu Cocktails from his home cocktail cabinet on Saturday 25 April, 6pm-7pm

Fenjiu Food & Chocolate on Friday 1 May, 1pm-2.30pm

Fenjiu Tiramisu on Saturday 2 May, 2pm-3.30pm

You can join the Fenjiu livestream series at home via Instagram Cheng_International

The range of Fenjiu baijiu is available to purchase for delivery to your door by emailing order@chengintl.co.uk. Retail prices are £65 - £160 per 500ml bottle.