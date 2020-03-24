Bacardi launches $3m fund to help bartenders during coronavirus pandemic

It will be used to provide financial support, meals and other necessities to help those on the frontline of our industry during this unprecedented time. The initiative follows a $1 million pledge made by the Bacardi-owned Patron tequila brand last week to help industry partners that have lost their livelihoods.

Dining out, nightlife and entertainment have ground to a halt around the world as authorities battle to stem the spread of COVID-19, which has killed more than 16,000 people across the globe. Bacardi will work with non-profits and other organizations, including Another Round, Another Rally, CORE, the James Beard Foundation, Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation and Tales of the Cocktail to help hospitality industry staff receive the funds.

“Bacardi is a family company, and for us, business is personal,” said Mahesh Madhavan, chief executive of Bacardi Ltd, which also supplies Grey Goose vodka, Bombay Sapphire gun and Dewar’s blended Scotch.

“We always say that love for our brands is built in bars, and now it is our turn to show them our love. We don’t have all the answers today on how best to help everywhere, but we are committed to do what we can to see our industry through this crisis.

“These may be the darkest of days for bars and restaurants, but I am certain that when we come out on the other side, people will emerge from isolation with a renewed zest to live life to the fullest and celebrate together with friends and family.”

Bacardi said that this pledge is just the start. Its teams are working hard to identify more ways they can assist the on-trade community across the globe. It said it expects more outreach and activations to come.

A shift in production by Bacardi at its rum distillery in Puerto Rico will lead to the production of 1.7 million units of 10-ounce hand sanitizer. These products are in line with the recommendations by the World Health Organization for containing the spread of the virus.

“This is a family-owned business and we know what it means to take care of a community in need,” said Jose Class, vice president of supply chain and manufacturing. “In the 158 years of Bacardi, we’ve endured our share of challenging times and have learned that resilience, optimism and community are what will help us come out stronger.”