Davis departs Drinks International after 13 years

Christian Davis has left his role with Drinks International after 13 years as editor of the magazine.

Today, March 5, will be his last day in office and during his time in charge of the magazine, Drinks International grew commercially and editorially, seeing the launch of The World’s 50 Best Bars, The World’s Most Admired Wine Brands and the Brands Report.

Davis will continue to freelance indefinitely and in his place comes Martin Green, who joins from his role as editor at Drinks Retailing News.

Hamish Smith, bars editor at Drinks International and editor of CLASS, said: "Christian’s departure from Drinks International feels like the end of an era. His 40-year career in journalism witnessed it all - great technological change, title consolidation, and the birth of online. Christian weathered it all, taking everything in his stride.

"He started at the South London Press, winding his way through titles such as Morning Advertiser, Publican Catering Magazine, Harpers Wine & Spirits and a 13-year tenure at Drinks International.

“You can't replace that kind of experience and Christian will be sorely missed as a figurehead of this grand old title, a friend and one of the best bosses you could hope to have. Thankfully we haven't seen the back of him - an Indian Summer of freelancing awaits.”