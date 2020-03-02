UK distillery numbers up 22% in 2019

New HMRC figures show that the number of distilleries registered in the UK last year increased 22% to 441.

England now has 228 distilleries while Scotland has increased its number by 26 to reach 186 distilleries in total.

In 2018 the number of distilleries in England overtook those in Scotland for the first time through the rapid increase in popularity of gin.

The gin boom has been the driving force behind the increase, taking the number of UK distilleries to more than double in the last five years.

The WSTA end of year market report showed a boost in gin sales last year with more than 82m bottles sold in the UK, worth more than £2.6bn.

According to HMRC, the UK exported £672m of British gin in 2019 taking total sales to more than £3.2bn.

Miles Beale, chief executive of the WSTA, said: “It’s fantastic to see a growing number of British distilleries up and down the country, year on year, providing jobs and boosting their local economies.

“A freeze at the last Budget has certainly helped our innovative British distillers to invest and boost exports. And because we also know that an increase in wine duty has reduced Exchequer revenue, we are asking the chancellor to take the time to consider a clear win/win. A cut to excise duty would boost both British Business and Treasury coffers.”