Hospitality network launches for the Gulf

Derrick Pereira, media veteran and co-founder of Drip Magazine, has launched New Shift, a platform designed to help hospitality workers in the Gulf collaborate.

New Shift will operate as a free platform that will connect displaced hospitality professionals across the region with venues, groups, and opportunities worldwide.

“The Middle East hospitality community has shown real resilience through everything that's been happening across the region. Our people are safe - and that matters more than anything else. But I won't pretend the short-term reality hasn't been hard. Pay cuts, unpaid leave, reduced hours. The bartenders, servers, chefs, and managers who built the scenes we all love are carrying real uncertainty right now, and it's not sustainable,” said Pereira in an Instagram post.

“What was frustrating to see was how disconnected the solutions were. Talented people sharing CVs across WhatsApp groups, venues posting on LinkedIn. Two worlds that don't really coexist with each other, so I built something to help fix that.

“NewShift.app is a free portal for the hospitality community across the region. If you're looking for work, post your profile and let venues find you. If you're hiring, post your listing and reach people who are actively looking right now. No algorithms. No subscriptions. Just the industry looking out for itself,” Pereira continued.

Read the April edition of Drinks International for a full report on the current hospitality climate in the Middle East.