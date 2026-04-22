Gulf Bar Show announces new dates for 2026 edition

22 April, 2026
By Eleanor Yates

The Gulf Bar Show has announced that its 2026 edition will now take place on 30 November to 1 December 2026.

The second date change for the show, the decision has been made following consideration of the evolving geopolitical situation in the region and its impact on the hospitality industry. 

The Gulf Bar Show said it “remains committed to its mission of connecting global industry leaders with the region’s hospitality community, and creating a platform for continued collaboration and forward movement”. 

The second edition will still retain its expanded format, international collaborations, and city-wide activations, with further details to be announced closer to the new dates. 

“While we are naturally disappointed to postpone, we felt it was important to take a considered approach given the current regional landscape. We remain fully committed to the show and the community behind it and look forward to returning with a strong second edition later this year,” said Hugo Goncalves, co-founder of The Gulf Bar Show.

Co-founder Sebouh Tato added: “This gives us the time to build on everything we’ve been working towards and come back even stronger. The Gulf Bar Show has always been about supporting and celebrating the industry, and we’re looking forward to welcoming the community together for an even bigger and better second edition.”

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