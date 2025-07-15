Global hospitality community platform launches

Shaker Collective aims to replace the missed opportunities within group chats on social media and provide a clear boundary between personal and professional communications.

It will also serve as a global platform for connection and professional engagement, from bartenders and chefs to journalists, recruiters, brands and groups.

Founded by Marissa Johnston and Evonne Eadie, Shaker Collective will offer features and communities that go beyond traditional social media platforms, such as regional job boards and guest shift collaborations, as well as a global trade show calendar and industry insights.

The platform also hosts a sustainability forum, trend and technique discussions, bar and restaurant recommendations, industry tastings and a calendar of brand events.

Johnston said: “Having spent years navigating endless group chats to connect with teams worldwide, I saw the need for a single platform accessible to all - from newcomers to seasoned professionals. Shaker Collective is designed to centralise these conversations and allow professionals to reclaim their messaging spaces, separating the work from the personal. I can't wait to connect with the global hospitality community and continue to support the industry in advancing their careers.”

Memberships will be free for anyone working in hospitality with a range of paid memberships available to media, recruiters, consultants and brand reps, who will have access to dedicated networking spaces.

Initially launching with collectives in Australia, India and the UK, Shaker Collective will be open to hospitality professionals globally.