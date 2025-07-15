Nathan Hinze

Global hospitality community platform launches

15 July, 2025
By Eleanor Yates

A new purpose-built digital networking platform designed specifically for hospitality professionals has launched.

Shaker Collective aims to replace the missed opportunities within group chats on social media and provide a clear boundary between personal and professional communications.

It will also serve as a global platform for connection and professional engagement, from bartenders and chefs to journalists, recruiters, brands and groups.

Founded by Marissa Johnston and Evonne Eadie, Shaker Collective will offer features and communities that go beyond traditional social media platforms, such as regional job boards and guest shift collaborations, as well as a global trade show calendar and industry insights. 

The platform also hosts a sustainability forum, trend and technique discussions, bar and restaurant recommendations, industry tastings and a calendar of brand events. 

Johnston said: “Having spent years navigating endless group chats to connect with teams worldwide, I saw the need for a single platform accessible to all - from newcomers to seasoned professionals. Shaker Collective is designed to centralise these conversations and allow professionals to reclaim their messaging spaces, separating the work from the personal. I can't wait to connect with the global hospitality community and continue to support the industry in advancing their careers.”

Memberships will be free for anyone working in hospitality with a range of paid memberships available to media, recruiters, consultants and brand reps, who will have access to dedicated networking spaces. 

Initially launching with collectives in Australia, India and the UK, Shaker Collective will be open to hospitality professionals globally.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: global, brands, offer, collective, media, social media, hospitality, shaker, social, professional, platform, shaker collective, eadie shaker, offer features, recruiters brands, guest shift collaborations, regional job boards, eadie shaker collective, traditional social media, social media platforms




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Ben Branson

Hazel: The second release from Sylva

As the name suggests, we’ve used hazel wood as the hero of this edition alongside other familiar, native broadleaf trees, including silver birch and oak from our own forest.

Instagram

Facebook