Maroš Dzurus departs from Himkok

24 March, 2026
By Eleanor Yates

Himkok bar manager Maroš Dzurus has announced his departure from the Oslo cocktail bar via a post on Instagram.

“After 10.5 years at Himkok, and the last years as bar manager, it's time for me to move on,” the post said.

“Thank you to everyone l've worked with over the years, and to all the guests who supported us. And to the bar community in Norway, as well as our suppliers – thank you for the support, collaboration and trust along the way. Proud to have been part of what Himkok has become.”

Currently ranked 14th on The World’s 50 Best Bars list 2025, Himkok has had a consistent presence in the top 50 since 2016, a year after opening in 2015, with an exception in 2021, when the bar placed at No.79. The venue has continued its performance under the leadership of Dzurus, who was promoted to bar manager in early 2021.

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