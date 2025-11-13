Coterie Group acquires Concept Family Wine Merchants of HK

13 November, 2025
By Shay Waterworth

Coterie Group, the fine wine group headquartered in London, has announced the acquisition of family-owned Links Concept Family Wine Merchants.

Concept is one of Hong Kong’s most respected fine wine importers and distributors and was founded in 2000. Today the company works across Hong Kong, Macau, and mainland China working with Champagne Louis Roederer, Familia Torres, Antinori and Louis Latour among others.

Michael Saunders, CEO of Coterie Group, said: “This acquisition strengthens our international footprint and allows us to offer even greater opportunities for the family-owned wineries we represent.”

Alice de La Fuente Saez, director of Links Concept Family Wine Merchants, added: “For more than 25 years we have worked to introduce some of the world’s most exciting producers to Hong Kong and beyond. Joining Coterie gives us the resources and global reach to take that mission further while staying true to our values of quality and partnership. We are excited to begin this next chapter together.”

