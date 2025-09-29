Living Souls founders launch Drummygar Distillery

The team behind independent bottler Living Souls has announced the launch of Drummygar Distillery.

The project is led by John Torrance, who holds 25 years of distilling experience with firms such as Diageo, Douglas Laing and Living Souls, as Zak Shenfield, formerly of Strathearn Distillery and Brewdog, has been appointed as operations director and head distiller.

“At Drummygar our watchwords are patience, quality and tradition; the last thing we want to do is rush things and compromise the quality of the spirit. Using Chevallier barley and Clydesdales isn’t a gimmick, we’re keen to honour the rich tradition of whisky production while cultivating a recognisable style that shines through in every vintage,” said Torrance.

Located near Arbroath, Scotland, the distillery’s equipment includes a traditional manual mash tun, three 1000 litre copper alembic stills, and four 2000 litre fermenters.

The casks used are primarily first-fill bourbon, supported by sherry, wine and specialist varieties, and will be actively managed to ensure a balanced flavour profile, with year one production anticipated to reach 30,000 litres of pure alcohol (LPA).

Production at Drummygar began in August 2025, with the distillery’s maiden whiskies expected in 8-12 years’ time.

“We’re confident that with small stills and quality local barley, we can produce a spirit that speaks for itself. Given the destination is a distant point on the horizon, we’re focusing on enjoying the process and capturing the rhythm of the farm’s harvests over the years,” added Shenfield.